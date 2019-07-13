Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Olejnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Joseph Olejnik Jr.


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Joseph Olejnik Jr. Obituary
Donald Joseph Olejnik Jr.

Donald J. "Donny" Olejnik Jr., age 47, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 13, 1972 in Toledo, OH to Donald J. and Adita (Escamilla) Olejnik Sr. Donny graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1990 and attended the University of Toledo for one year before enlisting in the US Navy and proudly serving aboard the USS Princeton. His places of employment included Circuit City, Techneglas in Perrysburg, OH and most recently the Body Shop at the Jeep Corporation's Main Plant. He was a member of PRCUA and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1675 where he served as Color Guard. Donny loved listening to music, especially the Beatles, and going to live concerts. He also enjoyed puzzles, and his annual KOA camping trip. He was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church.

Donny is survived by his parents, Donald Sr. and Adita; sister, Lisa Wagner; niece, Josie Wagner; nephews, Tyler and Bryce Wagner; and canine companion, "Leo". Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, July 15 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., where members of CWV 1675 will lead a Military Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. A Scripture Service will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in the Funeral Home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Philiposki presiding. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com
logo

Published in The Blade from July 13 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now