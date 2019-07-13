Donald Joseph Olejnik Jr.



Donald J. "Donny" Olejnik Jr., age 47, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 13, 1972 in Toledo, OH to Donald J. and Adita (Escamilla) Olejnik Sr. Donny graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1990 and attended the University of Toledo for one year before enlisting in the US Navy and proudly serving aboard the USS Princeton. His places of employment included Circuit City, Techneglas in Perrysburg, OH and most recently the Body Shop at the Jeep Corporation's Main Plant. He was a member of PRCUA and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1675 where he served as Color Guard. Donny loved listening to music, especially the Beatles, and going to live concerts. He also enjoyed puzzles, and his annual KOA camping trip. He was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church.



Donny is survived by his parents, Donald Sr. and Adita; sister, Lisa Wagner; niece, Josie Wagner; nephews, Tyler and Bryce Wagner; and canine companion, "Leo". Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Visitation will be Monday, July 15 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., where members of CWV 1675 will lead a Military Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. A Scripture Service will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in the Funeral Home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Philiposki presiding. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Memorial tributes may be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from July 13 to July 15, 2019