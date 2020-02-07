|
Donald K. Pindoley
Donald K. Pindoley, age 87 of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 12, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Kyrias and Foto (Kuzmanoff) Pindoley. Don was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School. Following graduation he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don was a Sergeant 1st Class in the 25th Infantry Division. He was a Frontline Combat Sergeant for 14 months. During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. Upon being honorably discharged from the army he went to work for Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company where he retired in 1985 after 31 years. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and the Hot Rod Club of Toledo. He was proud of his 1923 Model T Roadster that he had built.
Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy; sons, David (Connie), Donald (Janet), and Daniel Pindoley; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie), Katherine, Jennifer and Matthew Pindoley.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marian Snyder.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3 – 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford where the family will greet guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be directed to the s Project. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020