The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Rossford, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Rossford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Pindoley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. Pindoley


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald K. Pindoley

Donald K. Pindoley, age 87 of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 12, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Kyrias and Foto (Kuzmanoff) Pindoley. Don was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School. Following graduation he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don was a Sergeant 1st Class in the 25th Infantry Division. He was a Frontline Combat Sergeant for 14 months. During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge. Upon being honorably discharged from the army he went to work for Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company where he retired in 1985 after 31 years. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and the Hot Rod Club of Toledo. He was proud of his 1923 Model T Roadster that he had built.

Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy; sons, David (Connie), Donald (Janet), and Daniel Pindoley; grandchildren, Kevin (Julie), Katherine, Jennifer and Matthew Pindoley.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marian Snyder.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3 – 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford where the family will greet guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be directed to the s Project. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now