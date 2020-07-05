Donald Kevin Kornowa
Donald Kevin Kornowa, age 51, a lifelong resident of Point Place, passed away suddenly July 2, 2020. Donny was born April 17, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to loving parents Donald and Joan Kornowa.
Donny was so special in the hearts of many people and had a smile that always lit up a room. Fun to be around, he brought laughter to others wherever he went. Donny was family oriented and engaged in the lives of others. He would go out of his way to show interest in his family: cracking jokes, being silly, taking pizza out to his nephews for opening day of duck season and playing basketball. Donny was kind, thoughtful, caring and genuine. He enjoyed family vacations "Up North." The annual Fletcher's Pond camping and fishing vacation was a highlight that he always looked forward to. Another pond at Fletchers was just created from all of the tears that were shed and will be shed over his loss. We know his spirit will continue to be a part of everyone and everything he loved.
A true outdoorsman from an early age, Donny loved fishing, hunting, trapping and making turtle soup. He shared this passion and created lasting memories with his grandfathers, father, brother, nephews, and other special relatives and friends. You would usually see Donny wearing camo colors or maize and blue as he was a big Michigan fan. Donny loved all of the dogs that were a part of his life, especially his chocolate lab (Scout) who he is reunited with. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, euchre, the lotto, and was the Captain for our March Madness.
Donny learned gardening at an early age from his grandparents and parents. He loved to share his vegetables, especially his cucumbers and asparagus. His homemade crock dill pickles were always a hit.
Donny was a talented all-around athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School and the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Education Degree. He taught physical education almost 30 years for Toledo Public Schools, coming full circle to teach at Ottawa River Elementary School where he attended as a child. In his career, Donny inspired his students and was admired as a positive role model.
Words cannot describe how deeply Donny will be missed. Although he cast his last line on earth, we know he is our Guardian Angel in Heaven, with faithful Scout by his side, wearing camo, and fishing for "Walter." Memories of him are forever etched in our hearts and cherished by: loving parents, Don and Joan; sister, Shelly (Andy) Dionyssiou; brother, Ryan; nieces, Courtney (Tyler) Lange and Lauren Dionyssiou; nephews, Hunter (godson) and Logan Kornowa; great nieces, Harbor and Penny Lange; godmother, Diane Kornowa; aunt, Gerrie Grzywinski; uncles, Dennis (Jenny) and Doug Kornowa; significant other; Karon Ehmann; and many other special family and friends.
Visitation will be at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. on Wednesday July 8, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin on Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Those attending the service are invited to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in Donny's memory are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a charity of the donor's choice
