1/1
Donald Kevin Kornowa
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Kevin Kornowa

Donald Kevin Kornowa, age 51, a lifelong resident of Point Place, passed away suddenly July 2, 2020. Donny was born April 17, 1969 in Toledo, Ohio to loving parents Donald and Joan Kornowa.

Donny was so special in the hearts of many people and had a smile that always lit up a room. Fun to be around, he brought laughter to others wherever he went. Donny was family oriented and engaged in the lives of others. He would go out of his way to show interest in his family: cracking jokes, being silly, taking pizza out to his nephews for opening day of duck season and playing basketball. Donny was kind, thoughtful, caring and genuine. He enjoyed family vacations "Up North." The annual Fletcher's Pond camping and fishing vacation was a highlight that he always looked forward to. Another pond at Fletchers was just created from all of the tears that were shed and will be shed over his loss. We know his spirit will continue to be a part of everyone and everything he loved.

A true outdoorsman from an early age, Donny loved fishing, hunting, trapping and making turtle soup. He shared this passion and created lasting memories with his grandfathers, father, brother, nephews, and other special relatives and friends. You would usually see Donny wearing camo colors or maize and blue as he was a big Michigan fan. Donny loved all of the dogs that were a part of his life, especially his chocolate lab (Scout) who he is reunited with. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, euchre, the lotto, and was the Captain for our March Madness.

Donny learned gardening at an early age from his grandparents and parents. He loved to share his vegetables, especially his cucumbers and asparagus. His homemade crock dill pickles were always a hit.

Donny was a talented all-around athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School and the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Education Degree. He taught physical education almost 30 years for Toledo Public Schools, coming full circle to teach at Ottawa River Elementary School where he attended as a child. In his career, Donny inspired his students and was admired as a positive role model.

Words cannot describe how deeply Donny will be missed. Although he cast his last line on earth, we know he is our Guardian Angel in Heaven, with faithful Scout by his side, wearing camo, and fishing for "Walter." Memories of him are forever etched in our hearts and cherished by: loving parents, Don and Joan; sister, Shelly (Andy) Dionyssiou; brother, Ryan; nieces, Courtney (Tyler) Lange and Lauren Dionyssiou; nephews, Hunter (godson) and Logan Kornowa; great nieces, Harbor and Penny Lange; godmother, Diane Kornowa; aunt, Gerrie Grzywinski; uncles, Dennis (Jenny) and Doug Kornowa; significant other; Karon Ehmann; and many other special family and friends.

Visitation will be at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. on Wednesday July 8, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin on Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Those attending the service are invited to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a donation in Donny's memory are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
07:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Don will be dearly missed as a colleague at Ottawa River.
Charlene May
Coworker
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Don will be dearly missed as a colleague at Ottawa River.
Charlene May
Coworker
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Don was a great colleague at Ottawa River, and will be dearly missed by all.
Charlene May
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved