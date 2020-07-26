1/1
Donald L. "Beetle" Bailey
1959 - 2020
Donald L. "Beetle" Bailey

July 9, 1959 - July 22, 2020

Donald L. "Beetle" Bailey passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side. Graduated from DeVilbiss in 1977. Attended Cotter School for Cabinet Making. Former president of Toledo Bowling Association and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame, he was an avid bowler who attended 40 consecutive ABC/USBC championship tournaments. He spent much of his time surrounded by great people and friends playing softball, baseball, golf, bowling, and fishing. He had a passion for music enjoying everything from Classic Rock to Motown Funk attending multiple concerts and shows.

He is survived by his mother, Anna Mae Bailey; sister, Jeri (Joe) Krum; brother, Scott A. Bailey; nephew, Skylyr Bailey; nieces, Carrie and Corrin Krum, and Shay Bailey; and lifelong friend, Marty Kruzel. He was a much loved son and brother. He loved most of all being an uncle to his nieces and nephew whom he loved as if they were his own children. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry R. Bailey. His message to everybody: "Get your colonoscopy."

Special thanks to his nurses, Kathy Naylor, Ashley Snyder, Kelly Macy, Russell J. Ebeid Hospice physicians and nurses. At his request, there will be no services and memorial donations may be given to ProMedica Hospice or American Cancer Society.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss we love all of you Douglas and Deanna McNamara
Deanna McNamara
Family
July 23, 2020
My heart breaks for the Bailey family! He was one of a kind he was God Father to my oldest son Nicholas Kruzel! May he rest in peace my thoughts love and prayers to all of you! Pam Russell
Pamela Russell
Friend
