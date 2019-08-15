|
|
Donald L. Becker
Donald L. Becker, 90, of Toledo, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1928 to Henry and Estella (Ahrent) Becker in Toledo. Donald worked for the railroad for 37 ½ years, retiring from Norfolk Southern. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church where he also served as an usher. Don was an avid train enthusiast. He loved attending train shows and enjoyed his model trains.
Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia and sister, Dolores Wenz. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Dianna (Dennis) Schroder; sister, Virginia Walsh; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Friday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the mortuary. Interment will follow at Elliston Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019