Donald L. Hall
Donald L. Hall, 92, of Perrysburg, passed away on November 7, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1926 to Marion and Elizabeth Hall in Logan County, WV. Don served his country during World War II in the United States Army and was a past member of the American Legion. Don worked for Paige Dairy for 30 years, then worked for Babcock Dairy for 8 years. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and he enjoyed puzzles and playing cards.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jaclyn and 9 siblings. Surviving are his children, Donald (Joyce) Hall, Timothy Hall, Steven (Vicky) Hall, Robert (Suzette) Hall, Jack Hall, and Lisa Erhardt; dear nephew, Sonny Long; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 4-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Tributes may be directed to Southern Care Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019