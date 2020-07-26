1/
Donald L. Jefferis
1938 - 2020
Donald L. Jefferis

Donald L. Jefferis, 81, formerly of South Toledo, died July 20, 2020, at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was born October 11, 1938, in Brighton, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Emma; and his brother, Roger.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ida "Idie", of Bonita Springs, Florida; one sister, Mary Jo of Maumee, Ohio; two sons, Craig (Carolyn) of Columbus, Ohio and Todd (Bonnie) of Clearwater, Florida; three grandchildren, Kristen, Caitlin, and Kevin Jefferis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was a 1956 graduate of Maumee High School. He graduated from the University of Toledo in 1961, and later completed a Masters Degree. He was an engineer at the Chevrolet Plant for General Motors for 31 years.

He and his wife enjoyed travelling, especially cruises to the Virgin Islands, Hawaii and Alaska. They were avid Ohio State Buckeye fans and enjoyed hosting and going to football parties. He enjoyed golfing with family and friends, and playing cards, especially Euchre.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or a church or charity of donor's choice.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
