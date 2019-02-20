Donald L. Koenig



Donald L. Koenig, 85, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at home. He was born on October 18, 1933 in Northwood, Ohio to Lawrence and Frances Koenig. Don was a graduate of Olney High School and served 3 years in the Army National Guard. He worked as a glass bender for L.O.F. for 30 years, retiring in 1982. Don also worked as an assembler for Calphalon Corporation for 16 years. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, gardening and playing Euchre. Don played cards 3 days a week at the East Toledo, Oregon and Walbridge Senior Centers. He will be dearly missed.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Velma; children, Valerie Zdybek, Dawn Koenig, Verla (Jim) Hibbits, Dana (Tom) Garvin and Darla Koenig; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Blair and brothers, Lyle (Beverly) Koenig and Merle (Sally) Koenig. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Nicholas and his sister, Shirley Koenig.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 9-12:15 p.m. where services will begin with prayers at 12:15 p.m. and continue on with the Funeral Mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary