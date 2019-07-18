Donald L. Ruthsatz, Sr.



Donald L. Ruthsatz, 96, of Williston, Ohio, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village in Genoa, Ohio. Don was born in Sandusky, Ohio, on December 27, 1922, the son of Rudolph R. and Pearl M. (Miller) Ruthsatz. He married Nancy M. Slater on June 22, 1942, in Frenchburg, KY, and she preceded him in death on January 9, 2003.



Don was a meter engineer for Columbia Gas of Ohio for 36 years, retiring in 1985. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry during WWII with stations in Central Europe, Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland. Don was very active in the Masonic Order and was a member and Past Master of the Genoa Masonic Lodge F. &A.M. #433, Genoa Council #138, Oak Harbor Chapter #162 member and former High Priest, member of the St. Omer Commandery of Toledo #059, Scottish Rite-Valley of Toledo, Zenobia Temple and the Zenobia Jeepster Unit. He was also a member of Genoa American Legion Post #324 and St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, Ohio.



Survivors include his son, Donald L. Ruthsatz, Jr. of Wisconsin, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and step sister, Iverna (James) Westfall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, John Ruthsatz; step father, Robert Burger; half brother, Harold E. Burger and step sister, Sylvia Mewmaw.



A funeral service for Don will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. Toledo St., Williston OH 43468. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in the Allen Township Cemetery, Williston, with services conducted by the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion. In lieu of flowers the family recommends memorial contributions to the St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 235, Williston, Ohio 43468; Luther Home of Mercy, P.O. Box 187, Williston, OH 43468; or the , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Arrangements are being handled by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa, Ohio.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019