Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ Dunberger American Legion Post #537
Donald L. Steigerwald


1930 - 2020
Donald L. Steigerwald Obituary
Donald L. Steigerwald

Donald L. Steigerwald, 89 0f Oregon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930, to Orrin and Esther (Schacht) Steigerwald. Don graduated form Clay High School in 1949. Attended Toledo College (pre-pharmacy) until he proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. Retiring after 30 years of service from the United States Postal Service, volunteering for the credit union for many years. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Sylvia (Woodworth); their 3 children Larry (Connie) Steigerwald, Dawn Vincent, Mike Petty, Sheila Steigerwald, Charlie Payne; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; and many cousins.

He was fun loving and always made you laugh. He was and avid sportsman. From various clubs and charities to teaching his grandkids. Loved the water and fishing. Enjoyed playing high school and college sports and passing on tips to his grandkids, rarely missing their practice or game. Greatly enjoyed traveling with family and friends, especially casinos, and the "49s" monthly meetings, always trying to keep in contact with everyone.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the Christ Dunberger American Legion Post #537, 4925 Pickle Road, Oregon, OH 43616.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
