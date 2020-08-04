(News story) Donald L. Toland, a retired Perrysburg first assistant fire chief and business owner who was a Navy veteran of World War II, died Saturday in the Perrysburg Commons assisted living facility. He was 93.
He had several health issues common for his age, his daughter, Judith Barnard, said.
Mr. Toland retired from Perrysburg Fire Department in 1980 after 27 years as a full-time firefighter, most recently as first assistant fire chief.
Also in Perrysburg, he owned and operated the former Toland Electric from its inception in the late 1950s until the early 1990s, when he closed it.
Before that, he was a mechanic at a Perrysburg car dealership for several years, beginning in the late 1940s.
In retirement, Mr. Toland volunteered for the fire department to clean the kitchen and make coffee for firefighters until just a couple years ago, when he moved into Perrysburg Commons. At the department, he was fondly known as the Coffee Man, Mrs. Barnard said.
She described her father as a great family man and a giving person. "He grew up in a broken home and spent some time in a children's home. That's why he understood the importance of volunteering and family," she said.
As a World War II veteran, he was proud of having participated in Honor Flight of Northwest Ohio's trip to Washington in 2011, his daughter said, adding that he was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 28, Perrysburg, where he was a past commander.
Mr. Toland was born Feb. 2, 1927, in Cleveland to Elizabeth and Ralph Toland.
When he was about 4, his family moved to Perrysburg, where he later attended Perrysburg High School and was a halfback on the school's football team in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. While in high school, he also made an Eagle Scout, of which he was proud, believing that it helped him build character, his daughter said.
His football career ended when he volunteered in the Navy in 1944 to serve in World War II just before what would have been his senior year at Perrysburg High.
About 75 years later, in 2019, several Perrysburg High School football players and cheerleaders made a surprise visit to Perrysburg Commons to honor Mr. Toland by presenting him a Yellow Jackets jersey to wear to their home game that was coming up.
"That's a nice thing ... and unexpected," Mr. Toland said as he received the jersey. "I don't recognize any of the football players. ... All my guys are dead, I guess."
He had to lie about his age when he volunteered to serve, he told The Blade at the time.
While in the Navy, he was stationed in Norfolk, Va., as a radioman on an aircraft carrier.
Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, Mr. Toland returned to Perrysburg to obtain his GED later that year.
He then hired on at the Perrysburg car dealership as a mechanic. While there, he also volunteered for the fire department before he was hired as a full-time firefighter around 1953.
In 1948, Mr. Toland married Wanda Benge. She died in 2006.
In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to Florida.
Mr. Toland was a member of Perrysburg First Church.
He was also a Scottish Rite mason and belonged to Phoenix Lodge and Zenobia Shrine, where he was a past master and a 32nd degree mason respectively, both in Perrysburg.
Along with his wife, Mr. Toland was preceded in death by his brothers, Gilbert Roland and Ralph Toland; sisters, Betty Sweeney and Margaret Leupp; and stepfather, Jackson Hardy.
Surviving are his daughter, Judith Barnard; son, Gary Toland; special partner and friend of 13 years, Marilyn Brossia; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services at Walker Funeral Home Witzler-Shank Chapel, Perrysburg, were private.
The family suggests tributes to Perrysburg First Church or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Cincinnati.
