Donald L. Toland, 93, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Perrysburg Commons, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 2, 1927, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Brown) Toland.
He believed that his dedication in life was learned while he was a Boy Scout where he worked his way up to the top as an Eagle Scout.
Donald served his country in the U.S. Navy where he was a Radioman on the aircraft carrier, the USS Ranger during WWII. He married Wanda E. Benge in Perrysburg on February 21, 1948 and they spent 58 years together until her passing on July 12, 2006. He worked for the Perrysburg Fire Department for 28 years, retiring as First Assistant Chief. He also was an electrician and owned Toland Electric.
After retirement, he enjoyed going to the Perrysburg Police Station where he would make his friends coffee and clean up the station. He will be remembered fondly as the "Coffee Man".
Donald loved life and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He enjoyed traveling to Florida during the winters with his wife and later with his friend, Marilyn. One of his most memorable travels came later when he and his daughter went to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight.
Donald was a faithful member of Perrysburg First Church. He was a member of Scottish Rite, Zenobia Shrine where he was 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Mounted Patrol Unit, past President of the Wood County Shrine, past Master of the Perrysburg Phoenix Lodge #123, Campers Club, and a life time member of American Legion Post #28, serving as a past Commander.
He is survived by his daughter, Judith A. (Carl) Barnard; son, Gary E. (Cynthia) Toland; special partner and friend of 13 years, Marilyn Brossia; grandchildren, Jon A. (Stacey) Barnard, Sarah T. (Sara Waugh) Barnard and Benjamin D. Toland; great grandchildren, Jon Barnard II, Brielle Barnard, Brock Barnard, Elliot Waugh-Barnard and Jude Waugh-Barnard. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; his step father, Jackson E. Hardy; brothers, Gilbert Roland and Ralph Toland; sisters, Betty Sweeney and Margaret Leupp.
Funeral services were privately held at Walker Funeral Home Witzler-Shank Chapel, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). He was laid to rest in Ft. Meigs Cemetery. A special "Thank you" to Donald's angels at Perrysburg Commons - Bettie, Kelly, Aray and Chris. At Heartland Promedica Hospice - Tammy and Kathy. Memorial donations in Donald's name may be made to Perrysburg First Church, 200 W. Second St. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences may be left at