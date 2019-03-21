Donald L. Willard



Donald L. Willard, age 84, of Toledo passed away March 19, 2019 at Flower Hospital surrounded by family. He was born February 3, 1935 to Walter and Helen (Nicley) Willard. Don graduated from Macomber High School in 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving until 1959. Don worked as a plumber for 50 years beginning at R.E. Stickles, but spending the majority of those years with Howard's Hardware and Plumbing. He enjoyed spending time at Toledo Elks Lodge #53 where he was a member for 24 years. He loved fishing and vacationing in Florida.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marcia; children, Wendy (Kurt) Hisey, Amy (Sean) Pennywitt, Kirk (Michelle) Willard; grandchildren, Ethan, Lily, Victoria and Alex; and, brother, Walter Willard, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucille. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:30 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.).



Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary