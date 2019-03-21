The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Willard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Willard


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald L. Willard Obituary
Donald L. Willard

Donald L. Willard, age 84, of Toledo passed away March 19, 2019 at Flower Hospital surrounded by family. He was born February 3, 1935 to Walter and Helen (Nicley) Willard. Don graduated from Macomber High School in 1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving until 1959. Don worked as a plumber for 50 years beginning at R.E. Stickles, but spending the majority of those years with Howard's Hardware and Plumbing. He enjoyed spending time at Toledo Elks Lodge #53 where he was a member for 24 years. He loved fishing and vacationing in Florida.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marcia; children, Wendy (Kurt) Hisey, Amy (Sean) Pennywitt, Kirk (Michelle) Willard; grandchildren, Ethan, Lily, Victoria and Alex; and, brother, Walter Willard, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lucille. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:30 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.).

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now