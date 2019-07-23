The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hill Memorial Parks
Donald Lee "Don" Knox


1936 - 2019
Donald Lee "Don" Knox Obituary
Donald "Don" Lee Knox

Donald "Don" Lee Knox, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical College. He was born on May 11, 1936 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Clyde and Stella (Brown) Knox. Don was a graduate of Thiel College in Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. He worked for 23 years at Owens Corning as a controlling accountant and later would continue on at various companies after Owens Corning. Don was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and enjoyed golf, hockey and reading.

Don is survived by his wife, Marlee; son, Jeff; grandson, Kyle and sister, Clydine. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard and sister, Doris.

Friends may visit from 3:00-7:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio where the funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ottawa Hill Memorial Parks.

Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019
