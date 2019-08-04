|
Donald Lee Sternitzke
Donald Lee Sternitzke, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on July 31, 2019, surrounded by family.
Friends are invited to visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Scripture Service will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Father Herb Weber will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Additional visitation will be held Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at
10:00 a.m.
