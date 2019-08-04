Home

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint John XXIII
24250 N. Dixie Hwy
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Resources
Donald Lee Sternitzke


1931 - 2019
Donald Lee Sternitzke Obituary
Donald Lee Sternitzke

Donald Lee Sternitzke, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on July 31, 2019, surrounded by family.

Friends are invited to visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Scripture Service will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Father Herb Weber will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Additional visitation will be held Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at

10:00 a.m.

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
