|
|
Rev. Donald Leland Frye
Rev. Donald Leland Frye, 76 of Marysville, Ohio went on to his Heavenly Home on May 2, 2019. He was born in Toledo on July 28, 1942 to the late Mildred and Leon Frye. He graduated in 1960 from Olney High School and went on to Dayton Bible College graduating Salutatorian of his class.
A retired pastor, he served more than 55 years with Open Bible Churches in Ohio, Lawrenceburg, KY and Springdale, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lee Ann Chrisman Frye; four daughters, Renae (David) Goysich, Deborah (John) Roach, Heidi (Dr. Tom) Kovach and Heather (Rev. Pete) Freeman; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Pat) Riley and Shirley (Chuck) Garber. He is preceded in death by a sister, Lois Baker.
The Lord said to Don, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: enter into the Joy of the Lord. Matt 25:21
Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019