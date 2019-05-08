Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Bible Christian Church
4715 Burkhardt Avenue
Dayton, PA
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Open Bible Christian Church
4715 Burkhardt Avenue
Dayton, PA
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Marysville, PA
Rev. Donald Leland Frye


Rev. Donald Leland Frye Obituary
Rev. Donald Leland Frye

Rev. Donald Leland Frye, 76 of Marysville, Ohio went on to his Heavenly Home on May 2, 2019. He was born in Toledo on July 28, 1942 to the late Mildred and Leon Frye. He graduated in 1960 from Olney High School and went on to Dayton Bible College graduating Salutatorian of his class.

A retired pastor, he served more than 55 years with Open Bible Churches in Ohio, Lawrenceburg, KY and Springdale, PA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lee Ann Chrisman Frye; four daughters, Renae (David) Goysich, Deborah (John) Roach, Heidi (Dr. Tom) Kovach and Heather (Rev. Pete) Freeman; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Pat) Riley and Shirley (Chuck) Garber. He is preceded in death by a sister, Lois Baker.

The Lord said to Don, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: enter into the Joy of the Lord. Matt 25:21

Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019
