Donald "Don" M. Parker
Donald "Don" Parker, 83 of Temperance, MI, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, in his home. Born December 7, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Benjamin and Elma (Caudy) Parker. A 1954 graduate of Monroe High School, he then served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Beverly J. Goodman on April 9, 1977. Don was employed as a parts repairman for GM Powertrain for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Heritage Church of God in Maumee, Ohio, The Toledo Craftsman Guild and enjoyed woodworking.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; children, Mark Parker, Jeff (Lynn) Parker, Patricia (Michael) Trippe, Janice Lewis, Kimberly Milios and David Meronk; brother, Jim (Rhonda) Palmer and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Tom Parker and sister, Peg Hearn.
Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Memorials may be made to the church.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019