|
|
Donald McCreary
Donald McCreary, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to Nathaniel and Anna Bell McCreary on February 19, 1943. He worked for Sun Refinery Company retiring after thirty-five years of service. Donald was a loving husband, father and brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah McCreary; brother, Woodrow McCreary and parents.
He is survived by his son, Stephen (Dorthia) McCreary; daughter, Sonya McCreary; grandchildren, Martell, Randolph and Jazmon Hicks; sister, Sharon Bertz and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. followed by memorial service 4:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Cedric Brock officiant, interment will be private.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019