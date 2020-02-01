The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clements Church
3030 Tremainsville Rd
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clements
3030 Tremainsville Rd
Toledo, OH
Donald Michael Fish


1981 - 2020
Donald Michael Fish Obituary
Donald Michael Fish

Donald (Donny) Michael Fish passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 6th, 1981 to Donald and Constance Fish. Donny was a graduate of Owens Community College with an Associates in Business. He worked as a business manager for 15 years and recently as a finish carpenter. Donny was a loving husband to wife, Leslie and father to their 3 beautiful children. Donny loved being a dad! He coached his daughter's softball team for 5 years. He was an avid boater and enjoyed collecting and flipping vehicles. Donny's smile lit up every room and touched so many lives. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Fish; cousins, Jeffrey & Joel Dixon, and Julieann Frank; uncles, Spencer, Tim, Tom and Bill Dixon, and Joe Frank; grandparents, George & Garnet Dixon, and Margaret Fish. He is survived by his wife, Leslie (Lonchyna) ; children, Olivia (11) Ava (8) and Dalton (10 months); mother, Connie Fish (Steve); sister, Lyndsey Fish (Joe); brother, Benjamin Fish; grandfather, Donald Fish (Sandra); Mother in law, Patricia Lonchyna; sister-in-law, Khrissy Gilkerson (Jack); 5 nieces, 2 nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH; and Monday from 9-10 a.m. at St. Clements Church, located at 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH. Funeral Mass at St. Clements will begin at 10 a.m. following visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fishsticks Fund via Directions Credit Union FBO the Fish children.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 1, 2020
