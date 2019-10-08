The Blade Obituaries
Donald Oehmler, age 97, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. Don was born in Toledo, OH, to Clive and Millie Oehmler on July 31, 1922. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business degree from the Ohio State University in 1946. Don was a professor at Cleveland State University and later worked in marketing and international business which took him all over the world. His travels gave him the opportunity to dine with Margaret Thatcher in Wales and meet many other interesting people. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard serving in WWII. He was a 71 year member of the American Legion. Don was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a sister, Margaret "Marty" Bartholomew; brother, Oscar Oehmler and several nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
