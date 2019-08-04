Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Donald P. "Pete" Mister


1951 - 2019
Donald P. "Pete" Mister Obituary
Donald P. "Pete" Mister

Donald P. "Pete" Mister, age 67, of Toledo, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The family will receive guests on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Home Going Service starting at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Kenneth D. Dantzler officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Pete's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
