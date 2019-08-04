|
Donald P. "Pete" Mister
Donald P. "Pete" Mister, age 67, of Toledo, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The family will receive guests on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Home Going Service starting at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Kenneth D. Dantzler officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019