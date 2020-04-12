|
|
Donald "Pete" Peterson
Donald 'Pete' Peterson, age 96, passed away on April 9, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1923, on a farm near Ft. Seneca, Ohio to parents Joseph and Alta (Kiser) Peterson.
Pete graduated from Old Fort High School in 1941. He served during World War 2 in the Army Air Corp as a Ball Turret Armorer Gunner on a B-24 Bomber. He flew 52 missions, receiving many medals, honors, and citations. The men he served with all remained friends through out their lives. After he returned from the war, he met and married an Army Air Corp nurse named Hattie Santus. They returned to Toledo, where Pete worked for the Gulf Oil Refinery for 31 years. Pete was a hard worker and provided well for his family. He also loved hunting and planting a garden every year. He provided his family with tomatoes until he was 90 years old!
Pete is survived by his children, Linda (Dan) Gagain, Tim (Carol) Peterson and William (Kay) Peterson. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a loving sister-in-law, Janice, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie; brother, Dale; sister, Dema and great granddaughter, Christina.
Pete's family will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life. Arrangements were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.
"Even to your old age and gray hairs I am He, I am He who will sustain you. I have made you, and I will carry you: I will sustain you, and I will rescue you" Isaiah 46:4
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020