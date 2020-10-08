(News story) Dr. Donald R. Knepper, who for decades served companion animals and their human families, at Perrysburg and central and East Toledo veterinary facilities, died Sept. 28 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 85.
The family did not report a cause of death.
Dr. Knepper still worked full time at his East Toledo Animal Hospital, his only facility in recent years, commuting daily from Sandusky County's Madison Township and the land his forebears bought in the 1830s.
"Don did such a service for the people there, with the East Toledo clinic," his cousin Laurie Brubaker said. "He was still working six days a week, nonstop. That's what he did. That's what he loved.
"People continued to come to him year after year. He considered his clients his family and treated them as such," Mrs. Brubaker said. "He knew he was providing a service that was much needed."
Dr. Knepper at times waived office-visit fees and made other payment arrangements.
"He knew these pets were people's family members, and he tried to do what was best for the pet," said Nancy Rogers, administrative assistant for about 30 years. "He would not push anything on anybody, but he'd offer any solution."
Dr. Knepper told The Blade in 1975: "I make the diagnosis, people make the decision."
He studied veterinary medicine at Ohio State University and established Knepper Veterinary Clinic in Maumee. He acquired the longstanding Weaver Animal Hospital of Perrysburg in 1972 when Dr. Clark Weaver retired. That became Dr. Knepper's base of operations. He later took on the Bancroft Animal Clinic in central Toledo and the East Toledo hospital. He worked at each facility most days, Ms. Rogers said.
And when he returned home at 10 p.m., Mrs. Brubaker said, "he was still going to read the Wall Street Journal and read it cover to cover."
He was born Sept. 25, 1935, to Chester and Estella Brubaker Knepper. He grew up on the farm established by his mother's great-grandfather George Ickes when Andrew Jackson was president.
He was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School and then Ohio State.
Established in Maumee, he joined civic life, serving three two-year terms on Maumee Council. He previously was a member of the Lucas County health board.
He was a former president of the Maumee Valley Historical Society. He was a former chairman of the Christmas Seal campaign for the county.
"Don liked being part of the community and community change," Mrs. Brubaker said. "He lived there and wanted to make it a better place for everyone, including his family."
He was a former president and a 60-year member of the Maumee Rotary Club.
Throughout, he encouraged his daughter, Kay, during her profession and as she dealt with multiple sclerosis. He was supportive as his son, Robert, made acting a career.
"His kids were very important to him," Mrs. Brubaker said.
He was formerly married to the late Patsy Gillespie Deck. Their daughter, Kay Knepper, died Aug. 26, 2020.
Surviving are his son, Robert Knepper; brother, David Knepper, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home, Gibsonburg. Masks and social distancing will be required. Graveside funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Washington Chapel Cemetery, Helena, Ohio. Services will be livestreamed via the funeral home website, hermanfh.com.
The family suggests tributes to Creek Bend Farm Fund, the Black Swamp Conservancy, the Sandusky County 4-H Endowment Fund, or the Ohio FFA.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.