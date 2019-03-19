Services Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 (419) 882-2033 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Weiler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald R. Weiler

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Donald R. Weiler, a Sylvania resident who worked nearly four decades at the former Betsy Ross Restaurant in West Toledo and was half of Lucas County's first same-sex marriage, died Friday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence of complications from esophageal cancer. He was 77.



His husband, Jym Shipman, described Mr. Weiler as "outgoing, charming, witty, and a force to be reckoned with."



The once-popular restaurant was at Monroe Street and Secor Road.



Mr. Weiler's parents, the late Bob and Jane Weiler, purchased it in 1963. It remained in operation until 2001, largely because of their son, who worked there in a variety of positions between 1964 and 2001, including cook and restaurant manager.



"What he got out it was a lot of friends," Mr. Shipman said.



Mr. Shipman said he met his future husband while employed as a Betsy Ross waiter in 1990 and 1991. At the time, Mr. Shipman was an art student and Mr. Weiler was big on emerging computer technology.



"That's kind of what brought us together, art and computers," he said.



The two had a 24-year relationship, including almost four years as a married couple.



Their historic marriage was on June 26, 2015.



Though married on the first day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed same-sex marriages, Mr. Shipman said he didn't expect the two to become Lucas County's first same-sex married couple. That's because his job as a water aerobics instructor had kept them from getting downtown to tie the knot at Lucas County Common Pleas Court until early afternoon.



"We didn't think we were going to be the first," Mr. Shipman, who teaches art and water aerobics at the West Toledo YMCA, said. "It was happenstance."



The two signed up for Toledo's domestic partner registry the first day it opened on Dec. 21, 2007, the fourth couple on the list. Until they got married, that was as much as they could do to have their union legally recognized.



Mr. Weiler's cousin, Debbie Kaminskas, said she came to think of Mr. Weiler and Mr. Shipman "not as cousins, but as brothers."



"They're the kindest, most thoughtful, most amazing people I've ever known," she said.



The two often traveled around Florida in their motor home during the winter.



One of Mr. Weiler's closest friends, Judy Flood, said Mr. Weiler and Mr. Shipman were "obviously very committed to one another" and were "very humble."



"Quite honestly, they set a very good example for the gay community of a committed relationship and an eventual marriage."



She said she has known Mr. Weiler since 1993.



"He was a mentor to me," Ms. Flood said. "Our relationship just turned into a friendship most people just dream of having. He was one of the smartest and most kind and most caring men I've ever met."



Mr. Weiler was a scuba diver who also enjoyed classic automobiles, especially a 1976 Cadillac El Dorado he owned and had restored. His interest in automobiles came from his father, who raced cars at tracks in Virginia, Wisconsin, and Indiana, as well as local events.



Mr. Shipman does a comic strip for the LGBTQ community called "Diamond in the Rough."



His husband retired after the Betsy Ross closed.



Mr. Weiler was a disc jockey during the 1980s and early 1990s at the former Bretz Nightclub on Adams Street in Toledo UpTown District, one of Ohio's oldest gay bars and a popular gathering place for young lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people until it closed at the end of 2017. It was purchased in early 2018 by a Christian group called The Greater Toledo House of Prayer, which has said it opposes such lifestyles.



Mr. Shipman described his late husband as "one of the founding fathers of Bretz."



He said Mr. Weiler's standard for notifying patrons when it was last call for alcohol was to play the hit 1984 song, "The NeverEnding Story," as it was performed by the British pop star, Christopher Hamill, who goes by the stage name of Limahl.



Mr. Weiler was born May 20, 1941, and was a 1959 Whitmer High School graduate. He was an Ohio State University student, but left college before graduation to help his parents run the Betsy Ross restaurant.



Survivors include his husband, Jym Shipman, and a cousin, Debbie Kaminskas.



A celebration of Mr. Weiler's life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania.



Mr. Shipman said it is intended to be an upbeat gathering that will feature disco music, cherry pie, and apple fritters - two of Mr. Weiler's favorite foods. The music will include "The NeverEnding Story," Mr. Shipman said - a song he said was prophetically the last one played for Mr. Weiler before he took his last breath.



There will be no funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Toledo Animal Rescue, 640 Wyman St, Toledo, are suggested.



This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6079. Published in The Blade on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries