Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Donald R. Weiler


Donald R. Weiler Obituary
Donald R. Weiler

Donald R. Weiler, 77, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Friday morning at the Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. Donald was born in Toledo, May 20, 1941, to parents Robert F. and Jane (Walker) Weiler, and they preceded him in death. He, along with his parents owned and operated the former Betsy Ross Restaurant in Toledo.

Donald is survived by his loving husband James R. Shipman, Don and Jym were the first gay couple to be wed in Lucas County. He is also survived by his cousin Debbie Kaminskas; and good friends Judy Flood and Julia Clark.

Friends may gather at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St. Sylvania, OH, Friday March 22nd from 1 – 5 PM.

It seems only fitting that Donald left this world listening to "Never Ending Story", the song he played every night at last call when he was a DJ at the Bretz. In lieu of flowers donations to Toledo Animal Rescue. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
