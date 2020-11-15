1/
Donald R. Willis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Willis

Donald R. Willis, 78, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born August 26, 1942, in Toledo and was the son of Ralph and Nellie Willis. Don was a Clay High School graduate. He served honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. Don work at the Chrysler Plant in Perrysburg and retired after 30 years. He was and active and faithful member of AA.

He is survived by his sister, Donnae Jean Willis; cousin, Donna Scott and special friend, Sue Koon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Willis and his parents.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org). Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, (419) 472-7633.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.ansberg-west.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ansberg-West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved