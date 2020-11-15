Donald R. Willis
Donald R. Willis, 78, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born August 26, 1942, in Toledo and was the son of Ralph and Nellie Willis. Don was a Clay High School graduate. He served honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. Don work at the Chrysler Plant in Perrysburg and retired after 30 years. He was and active and faithful member of AA.
He is survived by his sister, Donnae Jean Willis; cousin, Donna Scott and special friend, Sue Koon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Willis and his parents.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org
). Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, (419) 472-7633.
Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.ansberg-west.com