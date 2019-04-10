Donald Ray Bloomer



Donald Ray Bloomer, age 95, of Delta, Ohio, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a short illness. He was born August 3, 1923 to parents Robert and Lorana (Turpening) Bloomer. On February 26, 1949, he married Beulah Ruppel.



Don served in the US Army during WWll under Patton in the 3rd army 241st field artillary battalion in Europe. He attended The University of Toledo for 4 years in the engineering program. While attending school, Don worked with his father and brother in the building business. He went on to start Bloomer Builders Supply, now know as Affiliated Lumber, celebrating 70 years in business. In his spare time, Don could be found golfing at Heatherdowns Country Club or pickerel fishing in Canada.



Those he left behind to cherish his memory are his only child Patricia (Thomas) Miller; 2 grandchildren, Christopher (Jackie) Miller and Kellsey (Tyler) Wash and 1 great grandchild, Wyatt Thomas Wash whom he was able to see for the first time shortly before his death.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Beulah and his parents.



Friends may visit at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton Friday, April 12th from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., where services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at St. Richard's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



