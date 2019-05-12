Donald Ray Cooper



Donald Ray Cooper, 76, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. Don was born July 5, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio to Arthur and Dorothy (Lones) Cooper. He proudly served our country in The United States Army in the Vietnam War. Don married Patricia Anne Shaffer on March 25, 1967 in Sylvania, Ohio and they shared 52 years together.



He was a maintenance worker for Libby Glass, retiring in 2003. He liked wood crafts, cooking and cutting grass on his Kobota. In his earlier years, Don enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing. Don will be remembered as a "jack of all trades, a master of none."



Along with his wife, Patricia, Don is survived by his sons, Donald E. (Abbie) Cooper and Craig D. (Shelly) Cooper; grandchildren, Brooklyn Peace, Timothy Cooper and Lance Cooper; great-grandson, Grayson Peace and siblings, David (Joyce) Cooper, Robert (Charlene) Cooper, Tom (Julie) Cooper, Gary (Tammy) Cooper, John Cooper, Leenita Morris and Linda Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Timothy R. Cooper, great-granddaughter, Juhlian Peace, sister, Jeanie Hamilton and brother, James Cooper.



Friends will be received Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11-1 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held at 1 PM. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Humane Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family online at:



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019