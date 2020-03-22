|
|
Donald Richard Steele
Donald Richard Steele of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at Havasu Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on February 12, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio, where he lived for many years before retiring in 1988 and moving to Lake Havasu.
Don attended Woodward High School in Toledo before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He served three years in the Pacific theater of World War II, primarily in Subic Bay, Philippines as an Electricians Mate, Petty Officer Third Class. As his father before him, Don began his professional career as a carpenter. He started at Maumee Valley Hospital and advanced to Director of Buildings and Grounds at Medical College of Ohio (MCO). It was at MCO that Don met his wife Barbara Jean (Harpel Jones) Steele. They were married for 40 years when Barb passed away in 2013. Don and Barb loved sailing, powerboating and camping along the Maumee River with family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren affectionately called him "Grandpa Boat." Don was a 32 degree Mason and also a Zenobia Shriner as a member of The Fort Industry Lodge of Toledo, Ohio for 15 years. After retiring to Lake Havasu City, Don took up woodworking. His artistic flare and creative passion created a variety of art including hand carved Indian Kachina dolls and stagecoaches. He loved watching a good western movie, with John Wayne being his favorite actor!
In addition to his wife Barbara, Don was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin Earl Steele and Araminta "Minnie" (McNutt) Steele; his older brother, William Earl Steele and his great-grandson, Jack Ridgeway. He is survived by his children, Richard Steele of Fort Myers, Florida, Thomas (Marcia) Steele of Sylvania, Ohio, Judie (Dan) Danek of Mesa, Arizona, John (Monica) Steele of Sylvania, Ohio, Dianne (Gary) Moore of El Mirage, Arizona, Joseph Steele of Fort Myers, Florida, Julie Michalak of Holland, Ohio, Karen (Tony) Bell of West Jordan, Utah and Glenn (Jennifer Backus) Jones of Waterville, Ohio. Don is also survived by his brother, Robert (Phyllis) Steele of Toledo, Ohio, as well as 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild along with a multitude of nieces and nephews that will all miss his quick wit, engaging smile and receptive personality more than words can express.
The family extends their gratitude to the entire staff of the intermediate care unit at Havasu Regional Medical Center for their understanding and compassionate care of our father/grandfather/brother/uncle.
A private family memorial service was held on Friday, March 20th at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens Cemetery with interment immediately following. Memorial tributes are suggested to The American Legion, or the .
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020