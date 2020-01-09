|
|
Donald S. "Corky" Marshalko
Donald S. Marshalko, 81, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Perrysburg Commons. He was born on March 1, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Mike and Helen Marshalko. Corky attended Waite High School and served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Corky married his wife, Johnette on September 10, 1966. He worked for GM Powertrain for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. Corky was a car fanatic. He worked on cars and had everything from a 38 Ford to a 63 ½ Galaxie, and V-8 Vega's. Corky entered car shows and drag raced and was even sponsored by Brondes Ford in 1964 & 1965 with his Ford Thunderbolt.
Corky is survived by his children, Mike (Amy) Marshalko, Donna (Brian) Powell, Jodi (Steve) Lonis, and Debbie Bobosky; grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, Chase, Emily, Daniel, McKenna, Chriscinda and Melissa; brother, Ronald Marshalko and his furry pets, Dayna, Zeena, Octane, and Smoky Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Johnette; brother, Robert and his sister, Doris.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020