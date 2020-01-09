Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Marshalko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald S. "Corky" Marshalko


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald S. "Corky" Marshalko Obituary
Donald S. "Corky" Marshalko

Donald S. Marshalko, 81, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Perrysburg Commons. He was born on March 1, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Mike and Helen Marshalko. Corky attended Waite High School and served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Corky married his wife, Johnette on September 10, 1966. He worked for GM Powertrain for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. Corky was a car fanatic. He worked on cars and had everything from a 38 Ford to a 63 ½ Galaxie, and V-8 Vega's. Corky entered car shows and drag raced and was even sponsored by Brondes Ford in 1964 & 1965 with his Ford Thunderbolt.

Corky is survived by his children, Mike (Amy) Marshalko, Donna (Brian) Powell, Jodi (Steve) Lonis, and Debbie Bobosky; grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, Chase, Emily, Daniel, McKenna, Chriscinda and Melissa; brother, Ronald Marshalko and his furry pets, Dayna, Zeena, Octane, and Smoky Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Johnette; brother, Robert and his sister, Doris.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. in Oregon on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County Humane Society.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -