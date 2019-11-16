|
(News story) ADRIAN - Donald S. Stanton, a United Methodist minister whose decade-long tenure as president of Adrian College brought financial security and growth to the small private institution, died Oct. 30 in Silver Bluff Skilled Nursing Center, Canton, N.C. He was 87.
He had congestive heart failure, his son, Dale Stanton-Hoyle said. Mr. Stanton and his wife, Barbie, lived for more than 20 years at Lake Junaluska, N.C.
Mr. Stanton left Adrian College in 1988 for what is now Oglethorpe University in suburban Atlanta, where he was president through 1999. He later was interim president of Haywood Community College in North Carolina.
"He was a true educator who made an enormous impact on Adrian College during his 10 years in office," Jeffrey Docking, president of Adrian College, said in a statement.
"He was so well loved by the campus community that the college named its central administration building in his honor," Mr. Docking said. "Adrian College is a better institution because of Don Stanton."
Mr. Stanton, an ordained United Methodist minister, came to Adrian College in 1978 as the 15th president of the United Methodist-affiliated school. The college noted that he was a much-sought speaker, respected consultant, and published author as it announced his selection.
He arrived from Wesleyan College, a women's school in Macon, Ga., where he was vice president for development. He earlier led the office of college services at the United Methodist Division of Higher Education; taught and was a chaplain at Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C.; was dean of students and chaplain at Greensboro College in South Carolina, and was director of the Richmond Wesleyan Foundation in Virginia.
As the 1978 academic year began, Mr. Stanton looked to the future, despite the uncertain moment - falling enrollment and uncertain finances.
"I don't think we have unmanageable problems," Mr. Stanton told The Blade. "I don't mean to be a Pollyanna about this situation."
The college was "a much better institution than people realize. I think people here already realize it."
At his inaugural in April, 1979, Mr. Stanton said that Adrian was in a better position than many small colleges because of the endowment and building work done during the presidency of John Dawson, his predecessor.
The fall 1979 term brought an 80 percent increase in freshman enrollment compared with fall 1978, and those eligible to return to Adrian did so at a higher rate than the previous year.
The Blade article about the turnaround was headlined, "Adrian College Breaks Doldrums Under Direction Of New President."
"He was able to bring out the best in the people who worked with him," his daughter Debbie Stanton said.
His wife said: "He realized other people had expertise, that he didn't have to know everything. He put good people into positions there."
Some donors of four-figure gifts early on were giving seven figures or more by Mr. Stanton's departure, his son said.
"Dad didn't BS donors," his son said. "He laid it straight about what he believed, and he wasn't afraid to explain where the warts were and, with the help of the donor, they could be improved."
The Stantons traveled the world. In 1984, an Adrian College biologist, Robert Husband, named a species of mite after the couple, Stigmacarus stantoni. Mr. Husband found the mite on a black weevil Mrs. Stanton brought back for him after a trip to East Africa.
He was born June 8, 1932, in Baltimore to Dorothy and Kenneth Stanton. He was a graduate of Franklin High School in Baltimore and had a bachelor's degree from Western Maryland College; a master of divinity degree from Wesley Theological Seminary and a master of arts degree from the American University.
He received a doctor of education degree from the University of Virginia.
As a new pastor, his first role was to serve three small churches near Lorton, Va.
Surviving are his wife, the former Barbara Hoot, whom he married June 25, 1955; daughters, Debra and Diane Stanton; son, Dale Stanton-Hoyle; sister, Donna Council, and three grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Church of Waynesville, N.C., where the family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Wells Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Stanton endowed scholarship fund at Oglethorpe University; Five Talents, of Vienna, Va., an international charity of which his son is executive director, or Lake Junaluska Garden of Memories in North Carolina.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 16, 2019