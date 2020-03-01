|
Donald "Chopper" Schmeltz Sr.
Donald "Chopper" I. Schmeltz Sr., age 72, of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with his wife Mary by his side. He was born on February 7, 1948, in Toledo, OH, to Donald T. and June (Kinker) Schmeltz. On March 18, 1967, he married Mary Lucas in Bowling Green, OH. Chopper and Mary raised 2 children and celebrated almost 53 years of marriage. Early in his working life, he first worked on the railroad and later as a carpenter. He would eventually work as a machinist at Chrysler in Perrysburg for 30 plus years before his retirement. Chopper is best known for his love of the Pemberville Legion Baseball Program, having coached numerous teams over the years. His memberships included: being a Son of the Legion, the Moose Lodge, Ducks Unlimited, and a life member of the NRA. Chopper was a longtime member of the Forks Conservation of Pemberville. He was a big supporter of Eastwood Athletics, which included coaching several baseball teams. In his free time, he enjoyed: hunting, fishing, bowling, his trips to Colorado and his annual vacations to Myrtle Beach. It was his family: wife, children, and grandchildren that remained his greatest joy.
In addition to his wife, Mary; Chopper is survived by his daughter, Gina (Blaine) Hineline and son, Donald "Chop" (Muffy) Schmeltz Jr., both of Pemberville; granddaughters, Melinda (Tyler) Santogrossi and Mackenzie (Logan Angelone) Hineline, both of Gibsonburg; brothers, Richard Schmeltz, Thomas (Bonnie) Schmeltz Sr., and sister, Kathy (Don) Brockschmidt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Terry, Tim and Daniel Schmeltz; 1 niece and 1 nephew.
Family and friends will be received from 12-5 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Pemberville American Legion Hall, located at 405 E. Front Street in Pemberville. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 5 p.m. with Choppers Brother-in-law, Don Brockschmidt, officiating. A bereavement dinner celebrating Choppers memory, will be hosted at the Legion Hall immediately following the service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Pemberville Legion Baseball Team. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020