Donald Steven "Aux" Auxter
Donald Steven "Aux" Auxter, age 65 drowned tragically July 28, 2019, while swimming at Gem Beach on Catawba Island attempting to retrieve his red dinghy that had drifted away from the beach. He died doing what he loved.
Aux was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 25, 1953, to Donald and Juanita Auxter. He attended Harvard Elementary and Bowsher High School (Class of '71). After graduating from the University of Toledo, he worked as a math teacher and in various market research positions using his math skills.
Aux was highly intelligent and an avid reader, never leaving a room without his Kindle. He was the "go to" person for what he called "useless pieces of trivia." He loved fishing on Lake Erie with his high school and Catawba buddies. His happy places were on Catawba or Sanibel Island. He stayed close with his high school friends and rarely missed a Tuesday night at Casa's for margaritas.
Aux was an Ohio State Buckeye fan, along with his family, and never missed watching a game and calling his sister DeeDee after to celebrate.
Aux had a wood shop and loved to build things, most recently shoe cabinets and a flamingo bird house for his dear friends.
Aux loved live music and could always be found at the Catawba bars with his "First Street" friends enjoying his favorite musicians Justo and Johnny R.
Aux was a loving, caring, generous, and gentle man and treated all people and animals in life or death with utmost respect. He never had a bad word to say about anyone (except Trump).
Aux touched many lives and would say his biggest accomplishment was being a father to his son Steven. He also was a father figure to many including his "nephew" Peter Leininger, niece Stephanie St. Aubin, and young friends Andie Sawyer Stone and Tiffany Tyson.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Juanita Auxter and son Steven Auxter.
Left to cherish his memory are his significant other Connie Toland, sister Cheryl (Ron) Crawford, sister DeeDee (David) St. Aubin, sister Donna Auxter, brother Marty (Laura) Auxter, sister Betsy (Chris) Kelley, former wife Katie Trinchard Burton, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, his lifelong high school friends, his Canadian friends, and his family of friends on Catawba.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at a later date in August.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.
Steve was unique in that it truly can be said that he left the world a better place. Ironically, Steve's favorite song was by the Beatles called "I'll Be Back Again." We hope so.
The family asks the on Saturday you write a special memory, story or thought to be sent with Steve forever ~ materials will be provided.
Published in The Blade from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019