Donald Sturdivant
Donald Sturdivant was born November 30, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents John Henry and Ollie Mae Sturdivant, and passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Don graduated from Macomber Vocational High School and later earned an Associate's Degree from the University of Toledo. He served in the United States Army and was awarded an air medal as a veteran of the Vietnam War. Don worked for the Columbia Gas Company for 36 years and retired in 2001. He was a real estate investor, gardener, and avid fisherman. His good-natured sense of humor, endless supply of knowledge and guidance will be missed by all who knew him.
Donald was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Audrey Sturdivant, and brother, John Sturdivant. He is survived by daughter, Dawna (Marlon) Wharton; son, Damon Sturdivant; granddaughters, Anya, Asah, and Ollia Wharton; sister, Loretta Sturdivant; brother, Tyrone (Gloria) Sturdivant; and special uncle, Columbus (Diane) Sturdivant; as well as many loving family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, preceded by wake at 12:00 p.m. at the House of Day Chapel. Service will be live streamed at www.houseofday.com
