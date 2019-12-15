Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
4727 W. Sylvania Ave.
Donald Taylor "Don" Lentz


1929 - 2019
Donald Taylor "Don" Lentz Obituary
Donald "Don" Taylor Lentz

Donald "Don" Taylor Lentz - husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather – peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Sylvania, Ohio. He was 90 years old.

Don was born in Toledo on November 18, 1929 to Cyrus and Elnora Lentz. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill. Employed by the former Doehler-Jarvis Company for 10 years, Don later worked for Vernors for 20 years as District Manager. In 1974, Don made the career transition to Realtor until he retired in 1997. For the first 20 years in retirement, together with his wife Barbie, he spent most winters in the warmth of New Port Richey, Florida.

In his younger days, Don was an avid bowler, "rolling" a personal-best 743 series in April of 1970. Later in life, Don's passion changed to the game of golf, where he won numerous awards and tournaments locally and nationally. At nearly age 90, Don shot a season-best score of 40 on the front-nine at the historical Ottawa Park golf course.

An active member and past-President of the American (Toledo) Turners, Don was also a lifelong member of the German American Festival (GAF) and the Greater Beneficial Union Society (GBU). During its annual German American Festival in Toledo, Don could be found working the pancake house most every year. Additionally, he was President of the Board of the Covenant House for 15 years. Don was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church since 2005.

Don is survived in death by his loving wife, Barbara "Barbie;" daughters, Robin Means (Tom) and Donna Krasula; step-sons, Michael Good (Anne), Patrick Good (Peggy); and step-daughter, Teresa Good (Jen Winger). The loves of his life were his grandchildren, Anthony Mayweather (Heather Ramos and Lydia), James and Christian Krasula and great grandson, Mason Mayweather; step-grandchildren, Sarah Lee (Ian), Catie and Emily Good, Jason Good (Adriana) and Kristina Good. Don is also survived by his brother, Tom Lentz and sister in law, Grace Lentz.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 4727 W. Sylvania Ave. at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st, with a Fellowship Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , and/or St. James Lutheran Church.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
