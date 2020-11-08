Donald V. Kellermeyer
After a long battle with complications from Alzheimer's, Donald V. Kellermeyer of Pompano Beach, FL. passed away on November 3, 2020 at the Preserve Facility. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Don was the son of Dorothy and Vernon Kellermeyer. He graduated from Case Western Reserve with a BA in chemistry and did post graduate studies at the University.
He was President of Kellermeyer Company for many years and co-founder of Kellermeyer Building Services. He served in the Army Reserve for 6 years.
Don was highly respected in the Toledo area and served on many boards. One of his favorites was the Pro Medica Health System where he was a past Chairman of the Board of Directors. He also enjoyed serving on the Young Presidents Organization as past chapter chairman. He was also vice president of the of the International Organization YPO. He was a member on the Ohio Board of National City Bank.
Don was an enthusiastic snow skier, scuba diver and traveler. Being a past president of the Toledo Ski Club, he was able to ski all over the United States. Don will be deeply missed by those who knew him. He had a great zest for life and loved living it to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Shari; children, Kris (Wade), Greg (Liz) and his twin brother, Tom (Nancy). He has three grandchildren, Corbin, Lila and Jordan.
Due to COVID-19 no memorial service will be planned. The family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Club, Southeast Florida Chapter or the Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club.