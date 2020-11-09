(News story) Donald V. Kellermeyer, a Toledo businessman and former ProMedica board chairman, died Nov. 3 in Pompano Beach, Fla. after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was 81.
Mr. Kellermeyer will be remembered for his risk-taking business acumen and his adventurous, family-oriented spirit, family members told The Blade on Sunday.
He spent much of his life working for the Kellermeyer Company, a cleaning supply company founded by his father in 1944, as well as Kellermeyer Building Services, which Mr. Kellermeyer co-founded alongside his brother, Tom.
Mr. Kellermeyer was born to Dorothy and Vernon Kellermeyer on June 9, 1939, in Toledo, where he spent most of his life. He and his brother both graduated from Whitmer High School in 1956. Mr. Kellermeyer would go on to attend Case Western Reserve University, where he studied chemistry, before he and Tom spent six years as trained medics in the Army reserves at the University of Toledo.
Following their discharge, the brothers began working at the Kellermeyer Company. From the age of five, the brothers had accompanied their mother to work at the fledgling business, playing in the back room and doing odd jobs, such as filling gallon jugs with liquid soap, The Blade reported in July, 1990.
Mr. Kellermeyer served as president of the Kellermeyer Company for many years and, in the late 1960s, he co-founded Kellermeyer Building Services, a company which provided janitorial services mostly to shopping malls and appliance stores.
Jill Kegler, Mr. Kellermeyer's niece and Tom's daughter, worked for Kellermeyer Building Services and described her uncle as gregarious, outgoing, and tough.
"He was not a pushover," Ms. Kegler said. "He was a taskmaster, but he was also very fair and he was a lot of fun."
The Blade reported in July, 1990 that in its first three years, the brothers' new business grew from $20,000 to $1.5 million in annual sales. By the time they sold Kellermeyer Building Services in the early 1990s, the company had accounts in 42 of the 50 states.
"We just dug in and did what we had to do to keep the business going and growing," Tom said.
The company is now a part of Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC.
Tom described his brother as a savvy businessman and a visionary. He credited the success of their business in part to his brother's acumen.
Tom added that beyond their joint business ventures, the brothers remained close throughout their lives, always living about five houses apart, even when they each bought condos in Florida nearly two decades ago.
Mr. Kellermeyer and his wife, Shari, were married for 47 years, Tom said. They had two children, Greg and Kris.
Both Greg and Kris said that before everything else, their father prioritized his family.
"In the house where I grew up, there were maybe 15 different musical instruments that he would play," Kris said, noting that her father was a man of many talents.
"The two of us would sit at the piano for hours and he would play and we would both sing a whole bunch of Broadway musical songs," she said. Her father had a love of classical music - it always played in the car as they drove - and was passionate about the arts, especially the theatre and opera.
Kris said that in the summers, she and her father would often spend the evenings rollerblading around the neighborhood.
"For being as focused on work and as accomplished as he was, now as I am an adult and a parent I realize how difficult that is to balance all of that and he really did a great job," she said.
Every Halloween, her father took his children trick-or-treating. He made Kris bunny-shaped pancakes for her birthdays and would fold her nightgown in the shapes of different animals to surprise her before bed.
Kris remembered that when her father would arrive home each night he'd open the door and call out, "Hello, hello!" to his family members. Every time someone sneezed, he'd say "Gesundheit."
Greg recalled his father's love of skiing and how he'd shared that love for the outdoors with his kids. Mr. Kellermeyer even served for a time as the president of the Toledo Ski Club. Greg said he was happy knowing that his own son had gotten the chance to ski with his grandfather before his passing.
Mr. Kellermeyer was supportive, emotionally and otherwise, of his children's lives and gave them opportunities for growth, Greg said, adding that his father often looked for ways to give back. He described his father as nurturing and generous.
As an extension of that generous spirit, Mr. Kellermeyer served as chairman of ProMedica's board in the 1990s. His brother said that after his expansion of the family business, Mr. Kellermeyer's work with ProMedica was what he was most proud of.
Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica, said Mr. Kellerman was a leader in the Toledo community.
"He was one of those community leaders that as a young person you would admire," Mr. Oostra said, adding that Mr. Kellermeyer had been integral part of ProMedica's growth years. Mr. Oostra also said that he was inspired by the businessman's optimism for the Toledo area.
"His involvement made Toledo better," he said.
Mr. Kellermeyer is survived by his wife, Shari; his brother, Tom; his children, Greg and Kris; and his three grandchildren.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, no memorial services for Mr. Kellermeyer have been planned. Tributes can be made to the Southeast Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
Club, the Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club, or any other chosen charity.
This is a news story by Ellie Buerk. Contact her at ebuerk@theblade.com
