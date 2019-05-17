Donald W. Heinemann II



Donald W. Heinemann II passed away May 15, 2019, in Medina, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Darlene (Vollmar) and Donald W. Heinemann I.



He was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post #384. Donald loved spending time with his family; including teaching his children to cook, working outdoors, fishing, boating, hunting, and skiing. He truly had every season covered.



He will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, son, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Meredith (Clinton) of 16 years; loving children, Josh (Shannon) Heinemann, Erika (Josh) Kunar, Joe (Melissa) Heinemann, Cody (Sarah) Heinemann, Lydia Heinemann, Nathan Heinemann; cherished grandchildren, Jarren, Kayla, Jordinn, Madelyn, Hunter, Amelia, Jakub, Emmett, Elizabeth, and Tyler; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; brother of Gary (Robin) Sr. Preceded in death by his grandparents Orma and Marion Vollmar and Margaret and Walter Heinemann.



Family and friends may call on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-5 PM, service will follow at 5 PM at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald Heinemann's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern Ohio Chapter, c/o Team Emmett, 8001 Sweet Valley Dr. Suite #3, Valley View, Ohio 44125. Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019