Donald Warnke
April 21, 1930 - March 21, 2020
Donald Frederick Warnke passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. He was born April 21, 1930, in Toledo to Walter and Marie (Bremer) Warnke and graduated from Libbey High School in 1948.
After high school, Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He went on to work at Therma Tru Door Mfg. as a warehouse specialist. After his retirement in the early 80's, Don was a locker room attendant at Highland Meadows Country Club.
He loved running participating in a Boston & Dallas Marathons and at the age of 63 ran 63 miles in 24 hours. Don also was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Toledo Walleye and NASCAR.
He enjoyed gardening his vegetables and spending time doing things around the house. Don liked going to the German American Festival where he enjoyed his German Beer. Don also loved going on numerous cruises with his wife Maryann.
He leaves behind his wife of 65 years of marriage, Maryann Honas Warnke; sons, Don Jr. (Debbie), Tim (Sally), Larry (Meliane), Tom (Kim); grandkids, Johnny, Alyssa, Adam, Sarah, Sydney, and Issac.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at later date. His family would like to thank everyone for understanding the delay in Celebrating Don's Life. Services have been entrusted with the Castillo Funeral Home.
