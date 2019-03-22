Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home
1753 S Clinton St
Defiance, OH 43512
(419) 782-0075
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home
1753 S Clinton St
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home
1753 S Clinton St
Defiance, OH 43512
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Defiance, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Krumel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William Krumel


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald William Krumel Obituary
Donald William Krumel

Donald William Krumel, 95, of Defiance, died peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, surrounded by his family. He resided at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio since 2013. Prior to 2013, Don was long-time resident of Defiance.

Survived by 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen and grandson Blake Krumel.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Defiance. Friends may call from 4-9 p.m. at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance. A rosary service will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rosary Care Center or Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now