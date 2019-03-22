|
Donald William Krumel
Donald William Krumel, 95, of Defiance, died peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, surrounded by his family. He resided at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio since 2013. Prior to 2013, Don was long-time resident of Defiance.
Survived by 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen and grandson Blake Krumel.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Defiance. Friends may call from 4-9 p.m. at the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance. A rosary service will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rosary Care Center or Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. Condolences may be shared at www.lawsonroessner.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019