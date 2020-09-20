1/1
Donna "Jean" Acker
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna "Jean" Acker

Donna Jean Acker, known as "Jean" to friends and family, passed away peacefully at her Sylvania home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Survived by children, Dan Acker (Rica) and Cindi Acker-Hein (Dean); grandchildren, Emma Celek (Colin), Olivia Bechtel (Bryant) and August Acker; great grandchildren, Reese and Waylon Bechtel; siblings, Ron Endres (Joyce), Ken Endres, Cathy Adkins and John Endres (Jami); as well as nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Jean was born in Akron, OH on May 6, 1937 to Donald and Helen Endres (nee Keifer). She lived with her parents in Brazil as a young girl, returning to the US when she reached school age; Portuguese was her first language. Jean attended Akron's Buchtel High School, where she was a cheerleader and standout student. After marrying in 1956, she and her husband enjoyed a life in Akron, St. Louis, Albany, NY, Dallas, and Sylvania, OH, where she lived in the house they built together for 48 years.

Jean was an artist in fabric, paint and various crafts. She was a voracious reader, completing several books each week throughout her life, as well as daily crosswords. She worked before marriage as an x-ray technician, returning to it after her children left home. She and John owned BaWood Air & Hydraulics in Fremont, OH and were active in boating out of Anchor Pointe on Lake Erie and in volunteering at the Sylvania American Legion Post #468.

Those wishing to honor her may make a donation in her memory to American Legion Post #468. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved