Donna "Jean" AckerDonna Jean Acker, known as "Jean" to friends and family, passed away peacefully at her Sylvania home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Survived by children, Dan Acker (Rica) and Cindi Acker-Hein (Dean); grandchildren, Emma Celek (Colin), Olivia Bechtel (Bryant) and August Acker; great grandchildren, Reese and Waylon Bechtel; siblings, Ron Endres (Joyce), Ken Endres, Cathy Adkins and John Endres (Jami); as well as nieces, nephews and many dear friends.Jean was born in Akron, OH on May 6, 1937 to Donald and Helen Endres (nee Keifer). She lived with her parents in Brazil as a young girl, returning to the US when she reached school age; Portuguese was her first language. Jean attended Akron's Buchtel High School, where she was a cheerleader and standout student. After marrying in 1956, she and her husband enjoyed a life in Akron, St. Louis, Albany, NY, Dallas, and Sylvania, OH, where she lived in the house they built together for 48 years.Jean was an artist in fabric, paint and various crafts. She was a voracious reader, completing several books each week throughout her life, as well as daily crosswords. She worked before marriage as an x-ray technician, returning to it after her children left home. She and John owned BaWood Air & Hydraulics in Fremont, OH and were active in boating out of Anchor Pointe on Lake Erie and in volunteering at the Sylvania American Legion Post #468.Those wishing to honor her may make a donation in her memory to American Legion Post #468.