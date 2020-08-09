Donna B. LawrenceDonna B. (Callaghan) Lawrence, age 84, of Toledo, passed away July 31, 2020, at The Glendale. She was born July 13, 1936, in Toledo to Morton and Shirley (Langton) Callaghan. Donna and husband Jack were married for 54 years and resided in Maumee.Donna graduated from the University of Toledo in 1958 receiving first her Bachelor's Degree and then Master's degree in 1980. She was a Teacher with the Toledo Public School system for 28 years. Donna also taught at Heatherdowns School, Stickney School where she taught remedial reading and Riverside School. Upon retirement, Donna was fortunate to have been able to spend the last 20 years traveling. She also enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, being a member of the Garden Club, as well as involved with a local Book Club, which was attended by many of her former Remedial Reading Teachers. Donna was very proud to have attended and graduated from the University of Toledo. While she was a student there from 1954-58, she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Donna also enjoyed acting as a "Pledge Mother" for a great group of girls. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.In addition to her parents, Donna was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lawrence. She is survived by her loving sons, Jeff (Jean) Lawrence, of Kentucky and Greg (Tamara) Lawrence, of Toledo; three grandsons, Chad, Tyler and Brent and great grandson, Max.Private family services were held for Donna.Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer, Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 (419-381-1900).To leave a special message for Donna's family, please visit: