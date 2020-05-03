Donna Crawford
Age 82, passed away April 25, 2020, in Lansing, MI. She was born April 6, 1938, in Toledo. Donna graduated from Whitmer High School in 1956. She loved to read and play Bingo. Everyone who knew Donna loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Crawford in 1989; as well as by her parents. Surviving are daughter, Janet Hile; son, Charles (Sandy) Crawford; grandsons, Christopher Crawford and Chad (Kristen) Crawford; 4 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sally Shaw.
A memorial gathering will be arranged in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Donna Crawford. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.