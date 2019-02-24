Donna E. Weiland



Donna E. Weiland, 90, of Northwood, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Toledo on June 8, 1928 to Ray (Helen White) Boothby. She married Fred Weiland Sr., on June 5, 1948 in Oregon, Ohio and celebrated 70 years of marriage. She was employed as a cook with the Northwood and Penta Schools.



Surviving are her husband Fred W. Weiland Sr; children, Fred (Judy) Weiland, Billy (Donna) Weiland, Vicky Pierce, and the Late Jimmy Weiland; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and she was preceded by her brother Raymond Boothby.



Visitation will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465, from 4-8 PM, with funeral services being conducted at 7:30 Monday evening. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Lake Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider, Juvenile Diabetes, the donor's choice, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio Online condolences may be left at witzlershankfh.com.



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019