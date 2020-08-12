1/
Donna Farley
1934 - 2020
Donna Farley

08/03/1934 - 08/10/2020

Donna Farley, age 86, passed away on August 10, 2020 at her home in Toledo, Ohio. Donna was born in Pemberville, Ohio on August 3, 1934. Preceded in her death was her loving husband of 48 years, Richard. Donna was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, entrepreneur, and a friend of everyone who knew her. Donna also was the Executive Secretary for the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons od Ohio for many years and she also spent several years volunteering for the Toledo Zoo.

She leaves behind three sons, John (Denise), Mark (Sheri) and James ( Simona) and the pride of her life, her six grandchildren, Jessica ( Mitch), Sarah ( Zach), Samantha, Taylor, Amanda and Shi Lin and her three great grandchildren, Vera, Thomas and Ruth.

A private service will be held for family at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, Ohio on August 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, we invite donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio at, 33000 E River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
