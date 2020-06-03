Donna Faye Rogler
Donna Faye Rogler

Rogler, Donna Faye - Age 94, of Little York, NY., formerly of Temperance, MI, died May 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Sharp Funeral Home & Cremation Center 6063 Fenton Rd. Grand Blanc. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the charity of their choice. She married Calvin Warren Rogler on November 12, 1948. Donna attended United Methodist Church in Lambertville, Mi. Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
