Donna J. Fair
Donna J Fair, age 87 of Toledo OH passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Kingston Care Center. She was born October 5, 1931 in Toledo, Oh to Maurice and Helen (Nicklin) Burgermeister.
Donna worked 25 years for Sylvania School System. Donna was a Den mother, beautiful seamstress, Quilter, cake decorator and enjoyed ceramics. You could find her every Saturday cheering her favorite team the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Donna is survived by her sons Larry (Dale), Jerry (Mary) and Ronald Fair, daughter Vickie (Dennis) Morgan, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother, Jon (Marilyn) Burgermeister. She was preceded in death by her parents, youngest son Jon (Caren) Fair and 2 grandchildren.
A celebration of her life for friends and family will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at 4441 Monroe St. Toledo Ohio at 10:30 on October 5, 2019. A luncheon will follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the s Fund, WoundedWarriorProject.org or the donors choice.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019