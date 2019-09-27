Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe St
Toledo, OH 43613
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4441 Monroe St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Fair


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Fair Obituary
Donna J. Fair

Donna J Fair, age 87 of Toledo OH passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Kingston Care Center. She was born October 5, 1931 in Toledo, Oh to Maurice and Helen (Nicklin) Burgermeister.

Donna worked 25 years for Sylvania School System. Donna was a Den mother, beautiful seamstress, Quilter, cake decorator and enjoyed ceramics. You could find her every Saturday cheering her favorite team the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Donna is survived by her sons Larry (Dale), Jerry (Mary) and Ronald Fair, daughter Vickie (Dennis) Morgan, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Brother, Jon (Marilyn) Burgermeister. She was preceded in death by her parents, youngest son Jon (Caren) Fair and 2 grandchildren.

A celebration of her life for friends and family will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at 4441 Monroe St. Toledo Ohio at 10:30 on October 5, 2019. A luncheon will follow immediately.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the s Fund, WoundedWarriorProject.org or the donors choice.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.