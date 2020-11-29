Donna J. "Beme" Ingle
Donna J. "Beme" Ingle, 86, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1934, to Maynard and Fern Edna (Mohr) Morrison in Maumee, OH. Donna worked as a paraprofessional for Toledo Public Schools, retiring after 17 dedicated years. She enjoyed sewing and making delicious pies.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard; son-in-law, Richie Russell; and sister, Joyce (Richard) Bucher. She will be dearly missed by her children, Debra (David) Barber, Dorene "Dink" Russell and Denise Ingle; grandchildren, Brandy Foltz, Bonnie (Jess) McGilvery, Sarah (Rick) Easterwood, Heather (Keith) Sieja, Brian "Bubba" (Annamarie) Foltz and Levi (Christine) Foltz; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Marcia) Morrison and Donald (Mary) Morrison; and extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Board of Developmental Disabilities, the American Heart Association
, or The Diabetes Foundation.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com
.