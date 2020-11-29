1/1
Donna J. Ingle
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna J. "Beme" Ingle

Donna J. "Beme" Ingle, 86, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1934, to Maynard and Fern Edna (Mohr) Morrison in Maumee, OH. Donna worked as a paraprofessional for Toledo Public Schools, retiring after 17 dedicated years. She enjoyed sewing and making delicious pies.

Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard; son-in-law, Richie Russell; and sister, Joyce (Richard) Bucher. She will be dearly missed by her children, Debra (David) Barber, Dorene "Dink" Russell and Denise Ingle; grandchildren, Brandy Foltz, Bonnie (Jess) McGilvery, Sarah (Rick) Easterwood, Heather (Keith) Sieja, Brian "Bubba" (Annamarie) Foltz and Levi (Christine) Foltz; 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Marcia) Morrison and Donald (Mary) Morrison; and extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Board of Developmental Disabilities, the American Heart Association, or The Diabetes Foundation.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved