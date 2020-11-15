Donna J. Ryan
Donna J. Schaub-Ryan, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Flower Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1931, in Toledo to Violet and Irving Schaub.
She was a graduate of Scott High School, class of 1949. She married John Ryan in 1951. They had one son who preceded them in 1973. She retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford (Pilkington) as an executive Secretary. Donna and John spent many happy summers at Clark Lake with family and friends She was a longtime parishioner at St. Agnes, when it closed she joined Christ the King.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Judith (Allen) Yockey, Janice (Donald) Bench; numerous nieces and nephews; special nephew, Bill (Chris) Silka; and good friend, Judy Mamrayak.
Following her wishes, her interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held in her honor at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
