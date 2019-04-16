Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Donna J. White Obituary
Donna J. White

Donna J. White, 63, of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born August 5, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Seitz) White. She was a 1973 graduate of Whiteford Agricultural High School. Donna had been employed by the Bedford Senior Center, prior she had worked at Smith Foods in Tiffin, OH and Malcolm Meats in Northwood, OH. She enjoyed boat racing, going to car shows and spending time with Larry's great granddaughter, Riley.

She is survived by her life-long friend and loving companion, Larry Gottschalk, Sr.; sisters, Suzanne Meiring, Elizabeth (Tom) Frome and Barbara White; brothers, John (Cynthia) White and Robert (Cathy) White and several nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Chmiel; niece, Alyssa Haun and nephew, Justin Haun.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 19, 2019. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to or .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
